Louisville has called a press conference for Friday morning, at which point it's expected the Cardinals will name alumnus Kenny Payne as their new head coach, multiple outlets reported.

Payne, 55, won a national title with Louisville as a player in 1986 and has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.

Payne would replace Chris Mack, who was fired by the school in late January.

Payne has the reputation as an elite recruiter, having been an assistant coach at Oregon and then a longtime assistant to John Calipari at Kentucky.

Payne averaged 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in four seasons at Louisville from 1985-89. He averaged 3.6 points per game as a freshman when Louisville won it all in 1986.

He was taken No. 19 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1989 draft and averaged 3.5 points in 144 games (13 starts) in the league. He was waived by the Sixers in January 1993.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In