The Detroit Lions are planning to release high-priced cornerback Justin Coleman in upcoming days, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.
Coleman is entering the third season of a four-year, $36 million deal. He is slated to earn $8.95 million in salary in 2021.
Coleman, who turns 28 on March 27, is scheduled to count $11.029 million against the salary cap in 2021, according to spotrac.com.
Coleman has 84 tackles and one interceptions in 27 games (16 starts) during his two seasons with the Lions.
Overall, he has played six NFL seasons, including his first two with the New England Patriots followed by two with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 211 tackles and four interceptions in 79 career games (29 starts).
Coleman returned both of his interceptions in 2017 for Seattle for touchdowns. The following season, he returned a fumble for a score for the Seahawks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.