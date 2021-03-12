Linebacker Christian Kirksey agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Houston Texans, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Kirksey recorded 77 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 11 games (all starts) last season with the Green Bay Packers, who released him last month.
The 28-year-old played in only 20 games over the last three seasons after competing in all 16 contests in each of his four NFL campaigns with the Cleveland Browns.
Kirksey collected 561 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 84 career games with the Browns and Packers.
--Field Level Media
