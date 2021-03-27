Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday.
Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract.
Aldridge joins a frontcourt that includes Blake Griffin, another addition from the buyout market. Griffin signed a one-year free-agent contract with Brooklyn earlier this month as the Nets -- in second place in the Eastern Conference -- gear up to try to make a deep postseason run.
Aldridge, 35, was in the final year of a three-year deal he signed in 2017. He was making $24 million this season, his 15th in the NBA, with The Athletic reporting he gave back $7.25 million in salary to facilitate his departure from the Spurs.
A former second-overall draft pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2006 out of Texas, Aldridge has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over 1,024 career games (980 starts). A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge has played for the Portland Trail Blazers (2006-2015) and the Spurs.
He averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 25.9 minutes in 21 games with San Antonio this season.
--Field Level Media
