Thomas Braynt is back with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum salary, ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported.

Bryant, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Lakers but waived after his rookie season in 2017-2018.

He's looking to make a comeback in more ways than one.

His best season came in 2019-20 with the Washington Wizards when he averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 46 games.

But Bryant has played 37 games total the past two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL.

For his five-year career, Bryant has averaged 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

--Field Level Media

