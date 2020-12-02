LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension through the 2022-23 season, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told multiple media outlets Wednesday.
James, who turns 36 on Dec. 30, averaged 25.3 points, an NBA-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 67 games last season.
The 16-time All-Star and four-time Most Valuable Player won his fourth NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors against the Miami Heat.
James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Lakers in July 2018 that included a $41 million player option for 2021-22, which could have made him a free agent next summer.
According to ESPN, James is now set to make $39.2 million in 2020-21, $41.2 million in 2021-22 and $44.5 million in 2022-23.
He enters his 18th NBA season in 2020-21 ranked third on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 34,241 points, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.