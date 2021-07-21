The expansion Seattle Kraken have landed former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson on a four-year deal worth $16 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Larsson was left unprotected by the Oilers ahead of Wednesday night's expansion draft, providing the Kraken an opportunity to enter into early talks on a long-term deal. Larsson was set to hit unrestricted free agency next week and had offers on the table from the Oilers.

The Kraken reportedly are also closing in on a three-year deal with goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers.

Larsson, 28, collected 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 56 games last season. He has 137 points (25 goals, 112 assists) over 10 seasons with the Oilers and New Jersey Devils (2011-16). The Devils selected Larsson No. 4 overall in the 2011 draft.

Driedger, 27, made 23 starts as a backup to Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida this past season, recording a 14-6-3 mark with a .927 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average.

