Free-agent guard Austin Rivers agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Knicks on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.
Rivers will likely be used off the bench by the Knicks. He can play both guard positions.
The 28-year-old Rivers averaged 8.8 points in 23.4 minutes over 68 games (four starts) for the Houston Rockets last season.
Rivers has career averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 552 games (149 starts) over eight NBA seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Rockets.
Rivers was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans.
--Field Level Media
