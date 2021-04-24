The Sacramento Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox for 10-14 days after the point guard was placed in the league's health and safety protocol, according to published reports.
Fox, 23, has been a bright spot for the Kings (24-35) this season, upping his scoring to a career-best 25.2 points, to go with 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Losing Fox puts a damper on the Kings' playoff hopes, as they trail Golden State and San Antonio by 5.5 games for the final play-in berth.
Fox scored 30 points in a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, following a 1-10 stretch for the Kings.
The Kings, who last made the playoffs after the 2005-06 season, play the Warriors (30-30) on Sunday.
