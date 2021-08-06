Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, multiple outlets reported early Friday morning.
The deal is worth $26 million, The Athletic reported.
Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points last season for the Warriors, his first and only in Golden State. Oubre was traded to the Warriors by Oklahoma City in November 2020, days after the Thunder acquired him from Phoenix in the mega-deal that sent Chris Paul to the Suns.
Overall, Oubre is averaging 11.5 points per game in 403 contests (149 starts) for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Warriors.
Oubre was selected No. 15 overall in the 2015 draft.
