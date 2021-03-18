Free agent kicker Nick Folk has agreed to return to the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Folk's new contract will reportedly pay him $1.1 million in guaranteed base salary with a $125,000 signing bonus and incentives that give the deal a maximum value of $2.5 million.
The 36-year-old made 26 of 28 field goals and 30 of 33 extra points in 2020, his second season with New England.
The one-time Pro Bowl selection has made 285 of 350 field goals and 384 of 391 PATs in his 13-season career with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots. He ranks 35th on the NFL's all-time list with 285 career made field goals.
New England also has kickers Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser currently on its roster.
