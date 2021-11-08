Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss several games, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The four-time All-Star returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday.

Embiid, originally scheduled to rest for Monday night's game the visiting New York Knicks, becomes the fourth Sixers player in protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

Danny Green (hamstring) is questionable against the Knicks but participated in the morning shootaround.

Embiid is coming off a 30-point, 15-rebound performance in Saturday's road win against the Chicago Bulls.

On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The 76ers lead the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record.

--Field Level Media

