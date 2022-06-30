Joe Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The 34-year-old forward averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the 2021-22 season before tearing his ACL on Jan. 30 while playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After eight years with the Utah Jazz, Ingles, on an expiring contract, was traded to San Antonio Spurs for salary purposes as a part of a three-team trade.

Wife Renae Ingles confirmed the move in a tweet, saying she was "thrilled" for Joe and their family.

The Australian has played 590 games (313 starts) throughout his career, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In