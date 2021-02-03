Veteran free-agent reliever Joakim Soria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, The Athletic and MLB Network reported Wednesday.
It's expected the 36-year-old will compete to be the team's closer.
The right-hander went 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA and two saves in 22 games last season with the Oakland A's.
The two-time All-Star has 223 career saves with seven different teams, most notably Kansas City (2007-11, 2016-17). Soria recorded 162 saves for the Royals, including 43 and 42 in 2010 and 2008, respectively.
Soria has a career 3.01 ERA and a 35-41 record in 731 relief appearances plus one start.
The Diamondbacks traded away closer Archie Bradley to Cincinnati at last season's trade deadline, and declined options on Hector Rondon and Junior Guerra.
--Field Level Media
