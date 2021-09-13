Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his upper arm that will require surgery, per multiple reports.
Joyner, 30, joined the Jets in free agency and was injured in New York's loss Sunday at Carolina.
There was no update early Monday from the team on Joyner's status or offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's knee injury. Becton was carted off the field Sunday with what is expected to be a serious injury.
Joyner is the third starter likely lost for the season from the Jets' defense, which placed Vinny Curry (blood disorder) and Carl Lawson (Achilles) on IR before the start of the season.
Joyner played primarily cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders and was released two years into a $42 million deal.
He was paired with Marcus Maye at safety, giving the Jets a reliable veteran tandem in first-year coach Robert Saleh's defense.
--Field Level Media
