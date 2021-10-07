The New York Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, according to multiple reports Thursday.
No terms were available though Franklin-Myers, a fourth-year pro, stands to improve from his $920,000 salary this season -- the last year of his rookie contract.
Franklin-Myers, fresh from his 25th birthday less than two weeks earlier, is off to a strong start this season with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high-tying three sacks while starting all four games for New York.
Originally a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin, Franklin-Myers notched two sacks while playing sparingly for Los Angeles as a rookie. He posted a strip sack in the Rams' Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.
However, Franklin-Myers failed to make the team out of training camp in 2019. He got a chance with the Jets when they claimed him off waivers last October, though he was on injured reserve for most of last season and didn't see game action.
Franklin-Myers recorded three sacks in 15 games (two starts) for New York in 2020 and won a starting spot this summer.
In his three NFL campaigns, Franklin-Myers owns 44 tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
