The New York Jets agreed on a trade to acquire safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens for a 2024 seventh-round pick, ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday.
The trade can't be processed until the start of the new league year, March 15.
Clark, 27, was likely to be a salary cap casualty if the Ravens weren't able to find a trade.
Clark has 384 tackles, five interceptions and 32 passes defensed in 96 career games (63 starts) with the Ravens, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.
