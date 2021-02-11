The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-hander David Phelps to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The 34-year-old journeyman split the 2020 season with the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, compiling a 2-4 record with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances.
He appeared in 17 games (one start) with Toronto in 2019, fanning 18 batters and walking seven in 17 1/3 innings.
Phelps is 34-38 with a 3.95 ERA and six saves in 291 career games (65 starts) with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17), Seattle Mariners (2017), Blue Jays (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019), Brewers and Phillies.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.