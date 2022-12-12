The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt, according to multiple reports Monday.
The contract is pending the results of a physical for the 33-year-old free agent, ESPN reported. Bassitt has 27 wins over the past two seasons, tied for the sixth-most in the majors.
Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts for the New York Mets in 2022, striking out 167 in 181 2/3 innings.
He made the American League All-Star team with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, finishing 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts with 159 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings.
Bassitt owns a 46-34 career record with a 3.45 ERA in 136 games (123 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2014), A's (2015-16, 2018-21) and Mets.
He joins a Toronto rotation that includes All-Star right-handers Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.