Villanova coach Jay Wright is retiring after 21 seasons, four Final Fours and two national championships at the school, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Wright, 60, called a team meeting to inform his players, per the reports. Villanova won the national title in 2016 and 2018 under Wright. The Wildcats advanced to the Final Four this past season.

Fordham coach Kyle Neptune is expected to be the choice to replace Wright, The Athletic reported.

Wright has a 642-282 overall record in 28 seaosns and is 520-197 at Villanova. He went 122-85 in seven seasons at Hofstra from 1994-2001, taking the Pride to two NCAA Tournaments.

Wright is a six-time Big East Coach of the Year and two-time Naismith Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In