James Harden is out, Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine are in and the Team USA men's basketball roster is set, according to reports on Wednesday.
Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that Harden, of the Brooklyn Nets, will spend the summer taking care of his troublesome hamstring injury. Harden had reportedly committed to play two days earlier.
The Athletic reported that Detroit Pistons forward Grant and Chicago Bulls guard LaVine committed to play in the Tokyo Games, which begin July 23.
According to multiple outlets, and pending further adjustments, the full, 12-man roster includes:
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons
The U.S. won the men's basketball gold medal at the past three Olympic Games, the most recent of which was in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.
Only Durant and Green return for Team USA from the 2016 group.
Among the prominent players not joining the U.S. Olympic team are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and the Warriors' Stephen Curry.
--Field Level Media
