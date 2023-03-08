The Jacksonville Jaguars will release cornerback Shaquill Griffin in a cost-saving move, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Griffin had one season remaining on the three-year, $40 million contract extension he singed in March 2021. His release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap, per Spotrac.
A third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, Griffin spent his first four seasons in Seattle.
In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin, 27, appeared in 19 games and registered 11 passes defensed and a forced fumble. He played in just five games in 2022 because of a back injury.
In his six NFL seasons, Griffin has 76 appearances (72 starts), six interceptions, 59 passes defensed, a forced fumble, one sack and 327 tackles.
--Field Level Media
