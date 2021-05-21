Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking an indefinite leave for personal reasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Schneider also took leave from the Seattle Seahawks last September due to personal reasons. It wasn't immediately known if this leave is for similar seasons.
Schneider was hired by the Jaguars in January. He worked with new Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer at Colorado State from 1994-95 when Meyer was an assistant coach at the school.
Schneider, who turned 50 earlier this month, worked for Pete Carroll for one year at USC and followed him to the Seahawks in 2010 when Carroll left the college ranks to become Seattle's coach.
Schneider also coached special teams for the then-Oakland Raiders for two seasons (2007-08). His stint at Colorado State was from 1994-2002, and he had other college stops at UCLA (2003-05) and Iowa State (2006).
Schneider was a linebacker at Colorado State from 1990-93. He earned first team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.