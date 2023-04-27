Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Per the ESPN report, Robinson could be suspended two, six or eight games, depending on the results of the 27-year-old's B sample. It would be Robinson's first PED offense.
The Jaguars didn't bring back right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who left in free agency for a massive payday from the Kansas City Chiefs and could be tried on the left side.
Robinson signed a three-year, $34.25 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. He has started all 75 games he's played in since the Jags selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.
Robinson missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games with a knee injury.
The Jaguars' have the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of Thursday's night's draft.
--Field Level Media
