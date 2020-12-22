The Cleveland Indians and right-hander reliever Nick Wittgren avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $2 million deal for 2021, according to multiple reports.
The 29-year-old Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 appearances last season. He struck out 28 and walked six in 23 2/3 innings.
In 2019, Wittgren went 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and four saves in 55 appearances for the Indians.
Wittgren spent his first three seasons with the Miami Marlins. He is 16-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 198 career relief appearances over five big league seasons.
--Field Level Media
