Indiana fired men's basketball coach Archie Miller on Monday after a 12-15 season, multiple outlets reported.
Miller, 42, compiled a 67-58 record in four seasons with the Hoosiers, including a 33-44 record in the Big Ten.
Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season this year.
Miller was hired in Bloomington in March 2017 after guiding Dayton to four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and back-to-back Atlantic 10 regular-season championships. He compiled a 139-63 record with the Flyers from 2011-17.
Miller's older brother is Sean Miller, the longtime coach at Arizona.
