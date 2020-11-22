The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with free agent Serge Ibaka, multiple outlets reported late Saturday night.
Ibaka, 31, spent the past four seasons in Toronto and is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 15.4 points in the COVID-shortened season.
Ibaka has averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in 808 career games (646 starts) with the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder (2009-16). He had a 56-game stint in Orlando in 2016-17 before getting traded to the Raptors.
Ibaka was drafted in the first round of the 2008 draft by the then-Seattle SuperSonics. Ibaka played in Spain in 2008-09.
The Clippers lost Montrezl Harrell in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.
--Field Level Media
