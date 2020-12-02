The Houston Cougars-SMU Mustangs game scheduled for Saturday has been called off for the second time, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Mustangs' program, according to reports.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the outbreak hit SMU's quarterbacks, though it's unclear if starter Shane Buechele tested positive for the virus.

Saturday's game was rescheduled from Nov. 21 but the contest now is canceled, per the reports. COVID-19 within Houston's program forced the Nov. 21 contest to get postponed.

The cancellation marks the third week in a row and eighth overall this season that Houston has either had to postpone (two) or cancel (six) a game.

Houston is 3-3, 3-2 in the American Athletic Conference and hasn't played since Nov. 14. Houston will try again Dec. 12 against Memphis, a rescheduled game from Sept. 18.

SMU (7-3, 4-3) had just one cancellation due to COVID-19 before this one, Sept. 12 vs. TCU. And this marks the first time an SMU game has been nixed due to COVID within the Mustangs' program.

