Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward is joining the staff of coach Willie Taggart at Florida Atlantic, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Ward, 45, will work with wide receivers coach Joey Thomas, 247Sports reported. He spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst with the New York Jets in his first foray into coaching.
A third-round pick from Georgia in 1998, Ward played 14 seasons and 217 games in Pittsburgh, winning two Super Bowls and making four Pro Bowls. He caught 1,000 passes -- 14th most in league history -- for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He ran for 428 yards and added one rushing score.
Since retiring from the NFL, Ward also worked as an analyst with NBC and won ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
--Field Level Media
