The Miami Heat are signing guard Kyle Guy to a 10-day hardship contract, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Guy, 24, averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 12 games (10 starts) this season with the NBA G League's Cleveland Charge. He shot 36.3 percent from 3-point range

Guy was drafted in the second round in 2019 after leading Virginia to a national championship that spring.

He played a total of 34 games for the Sacramento Kings over two seasons and averaged 2.7 points per game.

The Heat have three players -- Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem and Max Strus -- in the league's health and safety protocols.

--Field Level Media

