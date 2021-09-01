Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a two-year extension worth $46 million, according to multiple reports.
Capela had two years remaining on his contract and is now signed through the 2024-2025 season.
The NBA leader in rebounding at 14.3 per game, Capela averaged 15.2 points and 2.0 blocks per game in 2020-21 as the defensive linchpin for the Hawks.
The 27-year-old was the 25th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and spent the first six seasons of his career with the Houston Rockets.
He landed in Atlanta as part of a four-team trade that involved 12 players in February 2020.
