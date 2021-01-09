Hakeem Dawodu's featherweight bout with Shane Burgos scheduled for Jan. 23 at UFC 257 has been called off because of a shoulder injury for Dawodu, according to several reports.
Dawodu (12-1-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), from Canada, was going to attempt to extend his winning streak to six matches.
Burgos (13-2, 6-2), from New York, could still stay on the UCF 257 card should a replacement opponent be found. There's also a chance the Dawodu-Burgo match will be rescheduled.
A Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier match is scheduled to headline the card.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.