The New York Giants agreed to terms on Monday with cornerback Adoree' Jackson on a reported three-year, $39 million contract.
The 25-year-old Jackson began a visit with the team on Sunday that carried into Monday. He will team with Pro Bowl corner James Bradberry to give the Giants a pair of top-notch cover men.
Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. His former Tennessee teammate, safety Logan Ryan, was among the New York players making a big pitch to get him to sign with New York.
Jackson sustained a knee injury in training camp last summer and missed the first 13 regular-season games. He had 12 tackles in the final three games and then recorded eight stops during Tennessee's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson was a first-round draft pick (18th overall) in 2017. In 46 games (41 starts) with the Titans, Jackson had 200 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Jackson was a college star at Southern California and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2016 as the nation's top defensive back.
