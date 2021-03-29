The New York Giants and former first-round pick Danny Shelton have agreed on a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
Shelton, 27, was in New York on Monday for a visit with the team. The Giants are in need of help on the defensive line after losing Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.
Shelton started 12 games last season for the Detroit Lions. He has played in 87 career games (72 starts) for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Lions. The Browns selected Shelton with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft.
