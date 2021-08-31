The New York Giants continued to add depth to their offensive line, acquiring guard Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to reports.
The Giants are sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens, reports said. The Giants also get a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-rounder, per reports.
The move comes a day after the Giants traded for center Billy Price from Cincinnati. They also recently signed interior lineman Ted Larsen.
Bredeson played in 10 games last season as a rookie for the Ravens, who selected the Michigan product in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He played in just 5 percent of the offensive snaps last season. He wasn't expected to make Baltimore's initial 53-man roster.
