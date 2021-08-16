The New York Giants are acquiring cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
The teams have yet to confirm the trade.
Crossen, 25, was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He primarily played on special teams with the Patriots, whose special teams coach at the time was current Giants head coach Joe Judge.
Crossen spent the next two seasons with the Texans. He has recorded 73 tackles in 43 career games (four starts) with the Patriots and Texans.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.