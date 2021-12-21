Four more Toronto Raptors players were added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, according to multiple reports, bringing the team total to seven.
Guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn as well as forwards Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes are now in the protocols. They joined three teammates already in the health and safety protocols: forwards Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton, and guard Gary Trent Jr.
The Raptors' next game -- Wednesday night against the host Chicago Bulls -- was still on as scheduled. ESPN reported the Raptors were boarding a plane to Chicago in anticipation of the game being played.
VanVleet, 27, leads the team in scoring (20.1 points per game), assists (6.7) and 3-pointers made (95) to go along with 5.1 rebounds in 28 starts.
Flynn, 23, has averaged 3.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 21 appearances off the bench this season.
Barnes, 20, is averaging 15.6 points per game in his rookie season. The team's No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft also averages 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 27 starts so far.
Achiuwa, 22, averages 8.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 22 games (17 starts).
ESPN reported the Bulls are poised to sign Ersan Ilyasova on a 10-day hardship exemption, pending a physical and protocols.
