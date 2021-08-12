MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; The scoreboard looks over the field before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

 Jeffrey Becker

Before the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox even took the field for Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game, the organizers of the event were already seeking a return engagement.

According to the Des Moines Register, Go the Distance, which owns the "Field of Dreams" movie site and helped set up the Thursday night game between the Yankees and White Sox, has already begun talks with the Chicago Cubs to bring them to the venue next.

Cubs manager David Ross all but confirmed it when speaking to The Athletic on Wednesday, saying, "We're in that next year, right?"

The Sports Business Journal reports that FOX will earn more in advertising sales for this one game than any other regular season game in its 25-year history of broadcasting MLB game.

Putting on a game of this type is a logistical challenge. This year, Go the Distance actually had a second field constructed next to the original movie set, which will seat up to 8,000 spectators. But much of that structure, including locker rooms, lights and bleachers, are temporary due to the cost of maintenance.

Bringing in more income from Major League Baseball might lead to a more permanent solution.

"Our main goal here," Go the Distance director of operations Roman Weinberg said, "is to preserve the Field of Dreams but also to keep it on the map for years to come."

--Field Level Media

