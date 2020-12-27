World No. 5 Roger Federer withdrew from the Australian Open on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Federer is still experiencing issues with his right knee. He underwent knee surgery in February and again in June.
The Australian Open is slated to start on Feb. 8.
The 39-year-old has won six Australian Open titles (2004, 2006-07, 2010 and 2017-18). Federer is tied with Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles with 20.
Federer's last appearance at a sanctioned tournament was 11 months ago in the Australian Open when he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
