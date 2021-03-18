The Atlanta Falcons have begun rebuilding their defensive secondary, agreeing to terms with free agent safety Erik Harris, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Falcons cut safety Ricardo Allen and let safety Keanu Neal and cornerback Damontae Kazee hit free agency.
Harris racked up 184 tackles, 20 passes defensed and five interceptions -- including two for touchdowns in 2019 -- the past three seasons with the Raiders. Harris, who turns 31 next month, started 26 games the past two seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.