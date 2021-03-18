The Atlanta Falcons have begun rebuilding their defensive secondary, agreeing to terms with free agent safety Erik Harris, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Falcons cut safety Ricardo Allen and let safety Keanu Neal and cornerback Damontae Kazee hit free agency.

Harris racked up 184 tackles, 20 passes defensed and five interceptions -- including two for touchdowns in 2019 -- the past three seasons with the Raiders. Harris, who turns 31 next month, started 26 games the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media

