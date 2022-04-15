Top defender Leaky Black is returning to North Carolina for his final season, multiple outlets reported Friday.

He will be using the extra year of eligibility afforded to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black, a 6-foot-8 forward, started 38 games for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.7 minutes per game. He shot 86.8 percent from the free-throw line.

He was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Defensive Team.

On Wednesday, North Carolina center Armando Bacot announced he'd be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season as the Tar Heels attempt to win the NCAA title that eluded them this season.

Kansas defeated UNC 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament championship game on April 4.

--Field Level Media

