East Tennessee State is finalizing a deal to make Wake Forest assistant Brooks Savage its next head coach, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Savage has spent the past two seasons with the Demon Deacons after working five seasons under Steve Forbes at East Tennessee State.
Savage will take the place of Desmond Oliver, who coached the Buccaneers for the past two seasons before being fired last Friday.
Oliver posted a 27-37 record during that span, including a 12-20 record (8-10 in the Southern Conference) in 2022-23.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Periods of rain. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Partly cloudy. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.