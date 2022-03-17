Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman agreed to a three-year contract extension, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Roseman, 46, was in the final year of his contract before signing the deal. He has held the role since 2010.

Roseman helped to build Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII championship team, the first in franchise history.

The Eagles have won four NFC East titles and have been to the playoffs six times during his tenure.

Philadelphia holds 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft in April, including three in the first round.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In