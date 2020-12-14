Duke quarterback Chase Brice intends to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday night.
Brice is looking to play for his third collegiate program. He started his college career at Clemson, where he served as a backup for two seasons before transferring to Duke.
In his lone season with the Blue Devils, Brice threw for 2,170 yards, 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He completed 54.8 percent of his passes.
Brice arrived at Clemson as a highly touted, pro-style quarterback prospect. He posted a 40-7 record with his Georgia high school and captured the 2016 state title.
--Field Level Media
