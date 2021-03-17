The Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million with free agent cornerback Justin Coleman, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Coleman was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this month after signing a four-year, $36 million deal with the club in 2019. Coleman is expected to compete for a backup spot in Miami and is viewed as a nickel or slot cover specialist.
The Dolphins also agreed to a two-year deal with New England Patriots free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler reportedly worth $9.5 million.
Coleman, 27, played in 27 games (16 starts) for the Lions but was limited with a hamstring injury last season.
He has four career interceptions and 41 passes defensed in six seasons with the New England Patriots (2015-16), Seattle Seahawks (2017-18) and Lions.
--Field Level Media
