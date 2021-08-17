The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran right-hander Shane Greene to a major league contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Greene, 32, was released by the Atlanta Braves on Saturday after he went 0-1 with an 8.47 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season.
Greene is 23-29 with 66 saves and a 4.53 ERA in 332 games (33 starts) with the New York Yankees (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.
He made the All-Star team in 2019 and finished that season with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA over 65 games with the Tigers and Braves.
