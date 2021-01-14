The Los Angeles Dodgers reached a one-year, $5.25 million deal with right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to avoid arbitration, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Dodgers acquired Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2 ahead of the non-tender deadline. The Dodgers sent left-hander Leo Crawford to the Brewers to complete the deal.

Knebel, 29, pitched in 15 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 6.08 ERA over 13 1/3 innings after missing the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Knebel's best season came in 2017, when he recorded 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances.

--Field Level Media

