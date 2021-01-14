The Los Angeles Dodgers reached a one-year, $5.25 million deal with right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to avoid arbitration, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Dodgers acquired Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2 ahead of the non-tender deadline. The Dodgers sent left-hander Leo Crawford to the Brewers to complete the deal.
Knebel, 29, pitched in 15 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 6.08 ERA over 13 1/3 innings after missing the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Knebel's best season came in 2017, when he recorded 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.