The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with right-hander Zach Davies on a one-year deal with an option for 2023, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Davies is guaranteed $1.75 million, with a $1.5 million base salary and a $250,000 buyout, and can earn another $2.5 million in bonuses based on games started, per the Arizona Republic.

Davies, 29, made 32 starts for the Chicago Cubs last season and finished 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA. He struck out 114 and walked a league-high 75 batters in 148 innings.

He is 56-48 lifetime with a 4.14 ERA in 155 games (all starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015-19), San Diego Padres (2020) and Cubs.

