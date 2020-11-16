San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan is exercising his $27.7 million player option to remain with the Spurs for the 2020-21 season, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The four-time All-Star averaged a team-high 22.1 points and also put up 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in 68 starts last season for the Spurs, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 1996-97.

DeRozan, 31, is entering the final year of a five-year, $139 million contract he signed with the Toronto Raptors in July 2016. He was traded to the Spurs in July 2018.

Selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has career averages of 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 3.6 assists in 820 games (808) starts with the Raptors (2009-18) and Spurs.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.