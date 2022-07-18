D.C. United have agreed to acquire forward Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew for $225,000 in General Allocation Money plus incentives, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Berry, 24, has 10 goals and two assists in 34 matches (22 starts) since being selected by the Crew with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

He has seen his playing time limited since Columbus acquired Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez as a club-record signing last month.

Hernandez scored two goals in the Crew's 2-2 draw with D.C. United last Wednesday. Berry did not play in the match.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription